Tech rebound lifts Wall Street ahead of key earnings

NEW YORK, 26th August, 2026 (WAM)-- Major US stock indices ended Tuesday's session in positive territory, boosted by a recovery in technology equities as market participants prepared for upcoming quarterly financial reports from AI chipmaker Nvidia.

The S&P 500 rose 0.31% to finish at 7,676.62, while the Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.64% to 26,145.47.

Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average moved up 0.29% to settle at 53,572.91.

The upward momentum was primarily driven by bargain hunting in mega-cap technology stocks following a brief sell-off in the previous session. Investors pushed prices higher across the semiconductor sector amid optimism that strong enterprise artificial intelligence spending will continue to drive robust top-line revenue growth.