Gold, dollar hold steady; cryptocurrencies rise

WORLD CAPITALS, 26th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Gold held steady on Wednesday after scaling a more than three-month high in the previous session, as investors awaited a key US inflation report to gauge the Federal Reserve's interest-rate path.
Spot gold was little changed at $4,652.39 per ounce, as of 0150 GMT. Prices climbed to their highest since mid-May on Tuesday after last week's sharp gains following the US Treasury's bond buyback announcement. US gold futures were up 0.3 percent at $4,709.20.
In other metals, spot silver gained 0.7 percent to $69.09, platinum rose 0.6 percent to $1,869.22 and palladium firmed 1.4 percent to $1,345.30.
The US dollar index, which measures the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, snapped a three-day winning streak on Tuesday, and was holding steady at 98.918 in early Asian trading.
The Australian dollar was up 0.1 percent at $0.7172 after the release of data showing the trimmed mean CPI inflation measure rose at an annualised rate of 3.6 percent.
Its kiwi counterpart was down 0.2 percent at $0.5962 ahead of an interest rate decision from the Reserve Bank of New Zealand next Wednesday.
However, the US dollar weakened 0.1 percent against the Canadian dollar to C$1.38405 per dollar. The euro was flat at $1.1675, while the British pound was also unchanged at $1.3647.
The yen was steady at 159.14 yen, remaining firmly below levels that triggered joint intervention by US and Japanese officials in the past month.
In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin was up 0.8 percent at $78,829.03, while ether was up 0.7 percent at $2,453.10. So far this month, they are up 25 percent and 31 percent, respectively.