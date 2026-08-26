UAE Team Emirates-XRG's Pogačar wins stage 4 of Vuelta a España

MADRID, 26th August, 2026 (WAM) -- With an imperious display in the mountains of Andorra, UAE Team Emirates-XRG rider Tadej Pogačar won stage 4 of the Vuelta a España and assured himself of a sizeable lead in the Red Jersey.

Seizing control of the general classification with victory on stage 1, Pogačar extended his advantage with a trademark solo assault on Tuesday afternoon.

At a little over 100km in length, Tuesday’s stage provided the perfect moment for the Slovenian to lay down a marker against his rivals for the overall title.

Following his stage 4 victory, Pogačar leads the general classification with an overall time of 7:38:59, three minutes and 21 seconds ahead of second-placed Primož Roglič of Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe. Enric Mas of Movistar is third, 3:32 behind, while UAE Team Emirates-XRG's Jay Vine is 10th at 4:11.