Astronauts install new antenna during ISS spacewalk

WASHINGTON, 26th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Two astronauts installed a new antenna on the International Space Station (ISS) during a spacewalk lasting more than six hours, NASA said on Tuesday.

French astronaut Sophie Adenot and her US colleague Anil Menon installed and connected the antenna, which provides an important link between the ISS and NASA's control centre in Houston. Initial tests showed the replacement had been successful.

During an earlier spacewalk, the pair removed a faulty antenna but did not have enough time to install the replacement, NASA said.

Communication with the ISS was not affected in the meantime.