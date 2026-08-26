Dubai Land Department will showcase smart property solutions at IPS 2026

DUBAI, 26th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Land Department (DLD) will participate in the 22nd edition of IPS 2026, taking place at Dubai World Trade Centre from 7th to 9th September.

During the event, DLD, as the Strategic Partner, will showcase smart initiatives and services supporting property ownership, investment and real estate data, enhancing the efficiency and transparency of the real estate market and Dubai’s attractiveness as an investment destination.

DLD’s participation brings together solutions spanning homeownership facilitation and access to real estate data, through to digital services, brokerage services and enhanced customer experience, supporting the objectives of the Dubai Real Estate Strategy 2033 and the Dubai Economic Agenda D33.

DLD will highlight the First-Time Home Buyer Programme, which facilitates the first step towards property ownership for UAE nationals and residents through a range of benefits and incentives offered in collaboration with participating developers and financial institutions. The programme helps expand the base of property owners and supports sustainable demand in the market.

The department will also showcase the Dubai REST app, a unified platform providing access to real estate services and data and helping accelerate transaction completion, alongside the DLD Services, Real Estate Transactions and Real Estate Data displays, which enable visitors to monitor market activity and trends and support more informed decision-making.

DLD will also spotlight brokerage services through the Real Estate Regulatory Agency (RERA), as well as Malik, its omnichannel customer service assistant, which provides round-the-clock support and responds to inquiries across integrated channels.