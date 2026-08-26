Sharjah Chamber launches executive training programme on AI, digital transformation at Oxford, Cambridge

SHARJAH, 26th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), represented by the Sharjah Training and Development Centre (STDC), has launched the Oxford and Cambridge Executive Programme in Leadership, Artificial Intelligence and Digital Transformation, taking place at the Universities of Oxford and Cambridge from 30th August to 5th September 2026.

The programme forms part of the chamber’s ongoing efforts to invest in human capital and develop leaders capable of keeping pace with rapid advances in artificial intelligence, the digital economy and decision-making.

The programme is part of the Sharjah Chamber’s strategic initiatives for 2026. It is designed to enhance organisational agility in responding to accelerating technological advances by strategically integrating AI into leadership frameworks and decision-making processes.

The programme will feature senior academics, experts and specialists from the Universities of Oxford and Cambridge, together with a number of academic and professional institutions in the UK.

Maryam Saif Al Shamsi, Assistant Director-General of the Support Services Sector at SCCI, said the programme forms part of the Sharjah Chamber’s approach to sustainable investment in talent and leadership development.

She noted that, through these specialised international programmes, the Chamber seeks to contribute to developing leaders equipped with the knowledge and future-ready tools needed to harness AI and emerging technologies to drive organisational development and strengthen competitiveness, supporting the transition towards a sustainable knowledge-driven economy while keeping pace with the future development visions of Sharjah and the UAE.

Amal Abdullah Al Ali, Director of STDC, said the programme extends beyond traditional academic learning by offering an interactive platform combining knowledge, practical application and hands-on experience. She explained that the programme enables participants to engage directly with leading academics and experts, exchange expertise and ideas, and discuss contemporary institutional challenges within a stimulating international learning environment.

The programme features specialised academic sessions and an interactive learning methodology combining lectures, case studies, roundtable discussions, practical simulations and interactive presentations, alongside field visits and knowledge-exchange meetings in Oxford, Cambridge and Warwick.

Key themes include leadership in the age of AI, decision-making in uncertain environments, digital transformation, strategic leadership in the age of digital disruption, AI in financial services, technology transformation governance, and data-driven smart executive decision-making.