UAE chess arbiters to officiate at Stockholm international tournament

DUBAI, 27th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE Chess Federation has signed a cooperation agreement with the organisers of the 2027 Stockholm Summer Open, paving the way for Emirati arbiters to officiate at the international tournament.

The federation said the agreement forms part of its efforts to develop the arbitration sector, strengthen cooperation and expand international partnerships, while equipping local arbiters with the skills needed to keep pace with developments in international chess officiating.

Saeed Al Khouri, Chairman of the Federation's Arbiters Committee said the agreement would provide Emirati arbiters with opportunities to officiate at international tournaments, gain further practical experience in line with international standards and strengthen their presence at overseas competitions.