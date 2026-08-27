Arab League welcomes US decision to remove Syria from state sponsors of terrorism list

CAIRO, 27th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Arab League Secretary-General Nabil Fahmy has welcomed the US decision to permanently remove the Syrian Arab Republic from its list of state sponsors of terrorism, describing it as an important step toward recovery and ending decades of suffering.

In a statement issued today, the Secretary-General extended his congratulations to the Syrian government and people.

He emphasised that this decision should encourage the international community to actively support the Syrian government's efforts to accelerate recovery and reconstruction, fulfilling the Syrian people's aspirations for restored security, stability, and prosperity.

The Secretary-General reiterated the Arab League's full readiness to fulfill its role in supporting Syria across political and development fields during the current phase, reinforcing the Syrian state's efforts in this regard.