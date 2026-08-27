FDA approves new drug doubling survival rate for pancreatic cancer patients

WASHINGTON, 27th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted approval for a novel oral therapy developed by Revolution Medicines, following late-stage clinical trials showing it can double survival times for individuals with advanced pancreatic cancer.

Marketed as Rasonk, the once-daily pill is indicated for metastatic pancreatic cancer patients who either progressed after prior therapies or cannot undergo combination chemotherapy. The targeted agent works by blocking several RAS protein variants responsible for accelerating tumor development in most pancreatic malignancies.

Revolution Medicines confirmed the medication is now commercially available across the US, carrying a list price of $39,800 for a 30-day supply, with patient assistance programmes offered to support access.