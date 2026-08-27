Wall Street stocks end lower ahead of Nvidia earnings

NEW YORK, 27th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Wall Street's main indexes edged lower on Wednesday ahead of the earnings announcement from Nvidia—the world's most valuable company, whose shares fell 1%—and amidst US inflation figures that came in higher than expected.

At the close of Wednesday's trading session, the S&P 500 index fell 0.99 points (0.01%) to 7,676.29; the Nasdaq Composite declined 15.12 points (0.06%) to 26,136.18; and the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 113.52 points (0.21%) to 53,463.88.