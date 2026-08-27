Death toll from floods in Nepal and Tibet rises to 160

KATHMANDU, 27th August, 2026 (WAM) -- At least 160 people have been killed and hundreds more are missing after a flash flood and mudslide along the Nepal-Tibet border washed away villages and damaged roads and infrastructure.

Nepalese police said they had recovered 157 bodies.

Another 41 people injured in the floods are being treated in hospitals, according to a police statement.

Meanwhile, the Chinese news agency Xinhua reported that three people were killed and 265 others went missing following a mudslide in a border area of ​​Tibet.