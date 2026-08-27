ADRA intensifies field visits to over 400 establishments to strengthen stability of building materials sector

ABU DHABI, 27th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Registration Authority (ADRA), the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development’s (ADDED) arm to develop and regulate the business sector, has intensified its field visits in July 2026 to ensure that establishments active in the manufacturing and sale of building materials comply with the applicable laws and regulations in the emirate.

The field visits are part of ADRA’s ongoing efforts to strengthen market stability and ensure the availability of goods and services at fair prices and high quality, while protecting consumer rights. ADRA regularly conducts campaigns and inspection visits across various establishments and markets.

ADRA reported that the field visits covered 414 establishments specialised in the manufacturing and sale of essential building materials, to monitor prices and take necessary measures against non-compliant establishments. Four warnings were issued to establishments that increased prices without justification, while 15 violations were recorded for price increases and failure to provide sales and purchase invoices.

The compliance rate of establishments with applicable laws and regulations during the field visits reached 95.4 percent, with ADRA’s Business Compliance Sector inspection teams confirming that 395 establishments had met all required requirements.

Mohamed Munif Al Mansoori, Director-General of ADRA, said, “We are committed to providing a business environment supported by advanced regulatory frameworks that provide the right balance between business growth and the protection of consumer and trademark rights. This further strengthens Abu Dhabi’s position as one of the world’s most dynamic and competitive hubs for business and investment.

The stability of building materials markets, which have an impact on various sectors including the real estate sector and other vital industries, contributes to creating an environment that supports advancing economic growth and diversification."

He added that the high compliance rate among economic establishments reflects the continued development of Abu Dhabi’s business ecosystem.