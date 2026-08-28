Security Council condemns deadly attack on UN peacekeepers in South Sudan’s Jonglei State

NEW YORK, 28th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The members of the Security Council condemned in the strongest terms the deliberate and brutal attack by armed individuals on a United Nations Peacekeeping patrol in Jonglei State, South Sudan, which resulted in the deaths of two peacekeepers and injured seven others, including three Ethiopian peacekeepers, two South Sudan National Police Service officers, and two United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) civilian staff.

In a statement Thursday, the members of the Security Council expressed their deepest condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims. They expressed their full support to the troop-contributing countries and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.The members of the Security Council underlined that attacks targeting UN peacekeepers may constitute war crimes under international law.

They stressed the need to conduct a prompt, thorough, and transparent investigation into the attack to identify those responsible and bring them to justice without delay.

The members of the Security Council reaffirmed their unwavering support for UNMISS and its mandate to protect civilians and support the peace process in South Sudan. They emphasised that the Government of South Sudan must work with the mission, within the framework of its mandate, to ensure the safety and security of peacekeepers and enable the implementation of its mandate.