China industrial profits surge 17.6% in Jan-July

BEIJING, 28th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Major industrial enterprises in China generated 4.58 trillion yuan in combined profits during the first seven months of 2026, marking a 17.6 percent increase compared to the same period last year, official figures released Thursday showed.

Data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) indicated that total operating revenue across major industrial firms climbed 6.5 percent to reach 80.92 trillion yuan.

A breakdown by sector shows manufacturing earnings expanded 18.8 percent, while mining profits jumped 34.9 percent. Conversely, the utilities sector—encompassing electricity, heat, gas, and water production and supply—contracted 5.8 percent.

The computer, telecommunications, and electronic equipment manufacturing segment led gains with a 110 percent surge in profits.

High-tech manufacturing earnings rose 50.1 percent, supported by a strong single-month performance in July, which saw industrial profits increase 11.2 percent year-on-year.