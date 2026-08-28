Arab Media Summit 2026 to host globally renowned journalist Hala Gorani

DUBAI, 28th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The Arab Media Summit 2026, taking place from 15-17 September, will host globally renowned journalist Hala Gorani in a key session titled ‘How the West Sees Arabs’.

Gorani has more than 25 years of experience covering major international events, most recently as host of CNN’s Hala Gorani Tonight. She has reported from around the world and interviewed leading global figures.

She is a multiple Emmy Award winner with extensive experience covering international affairs and the Middle East.

The Arab Media Summit 2026 will also host a signing of Gorani’s first book, But You Don’t Look Arab. The memoir explores identity and her experiences growing up and working across different cultures.