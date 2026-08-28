G[P]RC Summit 2026 concludes in Dubai

DUBAI, 27th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The G[P]RC Summit 2026 concluded in Dubai on Thursday after a two-day event at Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk, with the participation of more than 800 senior officials, experts and specialists from the UAE and around the world.

The second and final day featured a series of panel discussions, keynote addresses and specialised sessions examining the importance of moving towards integrated models that connect governance, risk, compliance, performance and strategy execution.

Sessions also focused on a number of key issues, including artificial intelligence, digital governance, cybersecurity, institutional resilience, strategic risk management, compliance, sustainability and performance measurement.

Discussions highlighted that technological advances, particularly artificial intelligence, have become a major factor in reshaping approaches to risk management and decision-making. They also stressed that effective governance is no longer limited to oversight and compliance, but has become a fundamental pillar of decision-making, strategy execution, sustainable performance, risk management and institutional competitiveness.

Dima Hammoudi, Executive Director at CUBES, highlighted the importance of participating in specialised conferences and technology summits, noting their central role in advancing innovation and responding to the evolving needs of the labour market.

She said the conference provided an exceptional platform bringing together target groups and leading companies, creating broad opportunities for exchanging expertise and strengthening strategic partnerships.

Speaking about CUBES' integrated governance system, Hammoudi said rapid changes in the business environment require the development of sustainable technological tools capable of addressing modern challenges and requirements.

She also expressed her appreciation to the organisers and those overseeing the conference for its professional standard.

Tor Inge Vasshus, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Norway's Corporater, expressed his satisfaction at participating in the summit, saying the event highlights an integrated concept that brings together risk management and the achievement of desired performance.

He explained that G[P]RC links risk, representing the negative side or challenges, with performance, representing the positive side or opportunities, noting that balancing the two is fundamental to institutional success and trusted artificial intelligence.

Vasshus added that the solutions presented aim to enable companies and institutions across the Middle East to achieve their strategic and operational objectives with the highest levels of efficiency and compliance.