ADNEC Group completes preparations for 23rd Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition

ABU DHABI, 28th August, 2026 (WAM) -- ADNEC Group, a Modon company, has completed final preparations for the 23rd edition of the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX), which runs from 28th August to 6th September at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi.

The exhibition, the largest of its kind in the Middle East and North Africa, celebrates Emirati culture and heritage across falconry, hunting, equestrianism, fishing and outdoor sports.

Held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Falconers' Club, ADIHEX 2026 is organised by ADNEC Group in strategic partnership with the Emirates Falconers' Club.

This year's edition is set to be the largest in the event's 23-year history. Running for ten days from 10:00 to 22:00 daily, ADIHEX 2026 will feature falconry auctions, equestrian showcases, saluki competitions and other activities across 15 sectors, with exhibitors and brands from 71 countries.

To accommodate the expansion, a temporary hall has been constructed in the Central Plaza area of ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi in partnership with Al Fares International Tents, ADIHEX's Official Venue Expansion Partner, bringing the total event area to 107,000 square metres.

ADNEC Group's business clusters, spanning Venues, Events, F&B, Services, Tourism and Media, are working in close coordination to deliver the event in line with the highest international standards.

The ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi Operations team, part of the Group's Venues cluster, is implementing a comprehensive plan to manage traffic, facilitate parking access and ensure smooth entry for exhibitors, visitors, delegates and VIPs. Security measures will remain in place throughout the ten-day event to safeguard attendees.

Capital Events, the events management arm of ADNEC Group, has again partnered with the Emirates Falconers' Club to organise the exhibition, coordinating exhibitors from around the world and showcasing the latest innovations and technologies.

Capital 360 Event Experiences, part of the Group's Services cluster, is providing production services and stand-building solutions, supporting exhibitors from planning through to execution.

With several hotels located within walking distance of the venue, ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi offers convenient access for international visitors, exhibitors and participants.

Capital Catering, the official caterer for ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi and part of the Group's F&B cluster, will provide a range of dining options throughout the exhibition, including traditional Emirati dishes for visitors, exhibitors and VIP guests.

Tourism365, ADNEC Group's tourism arm, will promote dedicated ADIHEX travel packages in key GCC markets, including Muscat, Bahrain, Jeddah, Kuwait and Doha. The packages combine flights, hotel accommodation, private transfers and exhibition tickets.

The coordinated efforts of ADNEC Group's business clusters reflect the Group's commitment to delivering ADIHEX as a flagship platform for Emirati heritage and international exchange.