RTA to open two new lanes on Emirates Road over 5 km on 30th August

DUBAI, 28th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced that it will open a 5-kilometre expansion of Emirates Road on 30th August, adding two new lanes for traffic flowing from the Emirate of Sharjah towards Wadi Al Amardi Area.

The improvement forms part of RTA’s ongoing efforts to enhance the road network and raise its operational efficiency by delivering long-term traffic solutions that support smoother mobility between Dubai and the Northern Emirates.

The project reflects RTA’s strategic vision to develop Dubai’s key road corridors through proactive plans informed by traffic studies and aligned with population and urban growth.

It aims to enhance road network efficiency and provide a safe and sustainable mobility system that keeps pace with the continued increase in daily travel between Sharjah and Dubai while meeting future growth requirements.

The traffic solutions on Emirates Road include increasing the number of lanes from 6 to 8 , raising the road’s capacity from 12,000 to 16,000 vehicles per hour.

The expansion will enhance traffic capacity and efficiency while reducing journey time by up to 25% during peak hours, providing road users with a smoother and more efficient travel experience.

Emirates Road is one of the UAE’s key strategic traffic corridors, linking Dubai with the Northern Emirates and accommodating high volumes of private vehicles and trucks.

The road serves more than 240,000 vehicles daily in both directions, connecting Dubai with several major roads, residential communities, and industrial and logistics areas, making it a vital artery that supports mobility and economic activity across the emirates.

In recent years, Emirates Road has undergone several development projects and traffic improvements, including the opening of a new access point to Al Awir 1 and its connection to the road, traffic solutions at several locations along the corridor, improvements to entry and exit points, and enhanced connectivity with Al Amardi Street and surrounding development areas.

These improvements contribute to enhancing quality of life and reinforcing Dubai’s leading position in providing seamless and sustainable mobility.