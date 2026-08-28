International Family Medicine Conference and Exhibition concludes in Dubai

DUBAI, 27th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The 13th edition of the International Family Medicine Conference and Exhibition (IFM 2026) concluded in Dubai on Thursday after three days at Dubai World Trade Centre, with the participation of more than 900 specialists and attendees from 10 countries.

This year's conference attracted more than 45 speakers, including experts and specialists in family medicine, and discussed the latest developments in healthcare systems, preventive care and promoting the health of individuals and communities.

The scientific programme included more than 18 specialised sessions and featured over 70 scientific posters.

The conference highlighted the latest scientific evidence and innovative practices aimed at strengthening the capabilities of family physicians and enabling them to provide more comprehensive, patient-centred care. Participants were also awarded 21 accredited Continuing Medical Education points.

The conference discussed a range of health topics, including wearable devices, medical artificial intelligence, travel medicine, longevity and brain health, psoriasis, aesthetic and functional medicine, cardiometabolic diseases, cancer screening, gut health, women's health and diabetes.

The accompanying exhibition featured a number of leading global organisations specialising in healthcare and medical technology, including American Hospital Dubai, Seers Technology and Omron.

The International Family Medicine Conference and Exhibition is organised annually by INDEX Conferences and Exhibitions, a member of INDEX Holding.