Sharjah Classic Cars Museum takes part in ADIHEX

SHARJAH, 28th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Classic Cars Club and Museum is participating in the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition 2026 (ADIHEX), which kicks off, on Friday, and runs until 6th September at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC).

The museum is showcasing two rare cars representing two prominent eras in the history of classic automobiles, highlighting its commitment to showcasing the historical and artistic value of its collection and introducing the public to the stories behind these vehicles and their connection to the evolution of design, engineering and lifestyles.

The participation is part of the club’s efforts to promote its activities and programmes and introduce visitors to the museum’s collection, amid the exhibition’s annual wide public turnout and diverse attendance from within and outside the UAE.

It also aims to strengthen the presence of classic cars at major events as part of the cultural and historical memory, making the exhibition an important platform for direct engagement with the public and promoting cultural heritage and heritage-related hobbies, while attracting enthusiasts, researchers and collectors.

The museum is showcasing a 1935 Rolls-Royce Phantom and a 1949 Riley RMC, two models that embody the high level of craftsmanship, attention to detail and innovation in design and engineering achieved by the automotive industry during the first half of the 20th century, reflecting the luxury vehicle manufacturing style of the era.

Ahmed Saif bin Handhal, Director of the Sharjah Classic Cars Museum, said, “Through our participation in the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition, we seek to showcase the museum’s rare collection to a wide audience and highlight the historical and cultural value of classic cars, which goes beyond their mechanical details. Each car bears witness to an important stage in the development of the automotive industry, design and lifestyles.”