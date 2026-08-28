Sharjah Higher Medical Retirement Committee holds 100th meeting

SHARJAH, 28th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The Higher Medical Retirement Committee in Sharjah, affiliated with the Sharjah Social Security Fund, held its 100th meeting with the participation of seven members.

The committee continues to review cases and applications referred to it concerning insured individuals’ medical fitness and eligibility to remain in employment, as well as proof of incapacity to earn for pension-eligible sons.

The meeting was chaired by Dr Abdulaziz Saeed bin Butti Al Muhairi, Chairman of the Committee, in the presence of Dr Saqr Abdullah Sultan Al Mualla, Vice Chairman, and members Dr Fatima Mohammed Al Khamiri, Saeed Sultan bin Khadem, Nada Hassan Al Raisi and Yousuf Obaid Al Teneiji, along with Mahra Sultan Shataf, Committee Rapporteur.

The Higher Medical Retirement Committee is responsible for reviewing applications related to insured individuals’ health conditions, medical fitness, retirement and medical incapacity, and deciding on them in accordance with applicable laws and regulations as part of Sharjah’s social security system.

The 100th meeting marks a continuation of the Committee’s work since its first meeting in June 2018, following its establishment under Sharjah’s Social Security Law.

Over the years, it has continued to review medical cases referred to it and take the necessary decisions regarding them.