Kuwaiti Foreign Minister discusses regional developments with Omani, Qatari counterparts

KUWAIT, 29th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Kuwait, held two phone calls on Friday with Sayyid Badr Hamad Al Busaidi, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Sultanate of Oman, and Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar,.

In a statement carried by the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA), the Kuwaiti Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the calls discussed the latest regional developments and diplomatic efforts aimed at strengthening security and stability in the region and ensuring the safety and freedom of maritime navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.