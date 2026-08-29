G20 trade accelerated in Q2 2026, boosted primarily by merchandise imports and services trade

G20 trade accelerated in Q2 2026, boosted primarily by merchandise imports and services trade

PARIS, 29th August, 2026 (WAM) -- G20 merchandise trade accelerated in Q2 2026. Measured in current US dollars, quarter-on-quarter import growth rose markedly to 6.7%, from the 5.2% growth recorded in the previous quarter, reflecting strong increases in a number of G20 economies.

G20 merchandise exports growth remained broadly flat at 5.9%. Preliminary estimates also point to an acceleration in services trade, with exports rising by 3.4% and imports by 2.5%, as compared to 2.0% and 1.5% respectively in Q1 2026.