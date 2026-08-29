G20 trade accelerated in Q2 2026, boosted primarily by merchandise imports and services trade

PARIS, 29th August, 2026 (WAM) -- G20 merchandise trade accelerated in Q2 2026. Measured in current US dollars, quarter-on-quarter import growth rose markedly to 6.7%, from the 5.2% growth recorded in the previous quarter, reflecting strong increases in a number of G20 economies.

G20 merchandise exports growth remained broadly flat at 5.9%. Preliminary estimates also point to an acceleration in services trade, with exports rising by 3.4% and imports by 2.5%, as compared to 2.0% and 1.5% respectively in Q1 2026.