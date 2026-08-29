Suqia UAE advancing innovative, sustainable water solutions to enhance quality of life

DUBAI, 29th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE Water Aid Foundation (Suqia UAE), under the umbrella of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, has received the DIHAD Humanthropy Sustainability Award 2026 in recognition of its outstanding efforts to provide sustainable water solutions and strengthen community resilience against water scarcity worldwide.

The accolade was presented as part of the DIHAD Humanthropy Awards during the Dubai International Humanitarian Aid & Development Conference & Exhibition (DIHAD 2026), held from 24th to 26th August under the theme ‘Humanitarianism in Transition: Shaping the Future of Humanitarian Action’.

“We are delighted that Suqia UAE has received the DIHAD Humanthropy Sustainability Award 2026 in recognition of its humanitarian mission, sustainable impact and ongoing efforts to develop innovative and sustainable solutions to water-related challenges in the world’s most vulnerable communities. This recognition reflects Suqia’s positive impact on beneficiary communities, with its projects improving the lives of around 15 million people in 37 countries. This achievement embodies the UAE’s vision and steadfast commitment to sustainable humanitarian action and to harnessing innovation in the service of humanity. We will continue working closely with our local and international partners to create a positive and lasting impact, improve quality of life and empower communities to build a more sustainable future,” said Saeed Al Tayer, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Suqia UAE.

Mohammed Abdulkareem Alshamsi, Acting Executive Director of Suqia, said, “Winning the DIHAD Humanthropy Sustainability Award 2026 is a testament to Suqia UAE’s impactful efforts, projects and initiatives aimed at addressing water scarcity through innovative and sustainable solutions. This recognition reflects Suqia UAE’s commitment to alleviating human suffering through initiatives that combine humanitarian impact with sustainable development.”

During its participation in DIHAD 2026, Suqia UAE showcased its sustainable humanitarian initiatives and projects that provide safe drinking water to communities in need around the world.

The foundation also highlighted the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Water Award, which offers a total prize pool of US$1 million. The award encourages individuals, organisations and research centres to develop innovative technologies for the production, distribution, desalination and purification of water using renewable energy. The fifth cycle of the award is open for submissions until 30th September 2026.

The DIHAD Humanthropy Awards honour individuals and institutions whose efforts advance humanitarian action and deliver positive, sustainable outcomes for communities around the world.