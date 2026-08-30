Egyptian Electricity Minister, Masdar delegation explore renewable energy cooperation

CAIRO, 30th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Egyptian Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy, Dr. Mahmoud Esmat, held an expanded meeting in Cairo today with a delegation from the Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company (Masdar), led by CEO Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, to discuss enhancing partnership in electricity and renewable energy.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry, the meeting reviewed progress on joint solar, wind, and battery storage projects being executed under signed agreements. Discussions focused on accelerating project implementation, integrating capacity into the unified national grid, and raising the share of renewable energy in the country's energy mix.

Dr. Esmat reviewed operational progress on the 200 MW wind power plant project in the Gulf of Suez, which is scheduled to connect to the national grid by December next year.

The meeting also addressed projects executed by the Infinity-Hassan Allam alliance, including a 1,000 MW wind project in Ras Shukeir, a 1,000 MW solar project in Minya with 600 MWh of battery storage, and a 200 MW solar project in Benban with 120 MWh of storage set for grid connection by the end of this year.

Dr. Esmat emphasised that these discussions align with Egypt's national strategy, which aims to increase the contribution of renewable energy in the energy mix to 45% by 2028 through private sector partnerships. He commended the ongoing collaboration with Masdar as a leading global driver in the sector.