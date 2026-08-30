Abu Dhabi International Chess Festival marks 32 years of talent discovery

ABU DHABI, 30th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Reaching its 32nd edition, the Abu Dhabi International Chess Festival has consolidated its position as a global tournament, attracting over 2,400 players from across the world, including nearly 300 Emirati competitors.

The event gains added momentum as the UAE prepares to host the World Chess Olympiad 2028 in Abu Dhabi for the second time, following the historic 1986 edition. First held in 1991, the festival has grown from a local initiative into a staple on the International Chess Federation (FIDE) calendar, regularly drawing top global Grandmasters alongside local talent such as GM Salem Abdul Rahman and WGM Rouda Al Serkal.

Highlighting the event's global reach, Hussein Abdullah Al Khouri, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Chess Club and Head of the Higher Organising Committee, noted that sustained backing from the Abu Dhabi Sports Council has been pivotal, stating, "Our international reputation has contributed to attracting the world's elite champions to compete."

Underlining the festival's strategic role ahead of upcoming global events, Taryam Matar Taryam, Chairman of the Sharjah Cultural and Chess Club, added that the tournament serves as a vital platform "to develop players' expertise and support the nation's preparations to host the World Chess Olympiad 2028."

Emphasising the infrastructure and legacy behind the tournament, Saeed Ahmed Al Khouri, Executive Director of the Abu Dhabi Chess Club, stated that the event "reflects the prestigious status of the UAE in hosting and organising major international sporting events according to the highest global standards."