Venezuela's interim president says US energy deal will last 25 years

CARACAS, 30th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Venezuelan interim President Delcy Rodriguez said on Saturday that an energy agreement with the U.S. would remain in force for 25 years, target an increase in crude output to 1.5 million barrels per day (bpd) and preserve the country's sovereignty over its natural resources.

Rodriguez hailed the accord in a late-night address as a "historic" deal that would help revive the economy and boost government revenue, saying it would help shape the country's future.

“This 25-year bilateral project envisages the development of 17 strategic oilfields with a production target of more than 1.5 million barrels per day," Rodriguez said on state broadcaster VTV.

"That figure relates solely to the bilateral agreement between Venezuela and the United ‌States."

Rodriguez added that the ⁠agreement's target of 1.5 million bpd was only an initial goal and that the broader ‌plan also included the development of eight greenfield oil blocks as part of a wider expansion of the ⁠country's energy sector.