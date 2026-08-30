Iceland's EU referendum: first partial results show razor-thin margin

REYKJAVIK, 30th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Icelanders voted today on whether to resume their EU accession bid or shelve the prospect of joining the bloc for the foreseeable future.

Polling stations are open from 9am to 10pm local time, with voters deciding whether to return to membership negotiations or reject even exploring what a deal would look like.

Iceland's EU referendum is on a knife-edge, with the 'Yes' camp at 51.2% and the 'No' at 48.8%. 40% of the votes have already been scrutinised.

The partial results show a neck-to-neck race with the 'Yes' at 51.2% and the 'No' at 48.8%, with over 87,000 votes scrutinised.

Iceland applied for EU membership following the 2009 financial crisis, but froze the talks after the election of a Eurosceptic government in 2013.

RÚV, Iceland's public broadcaster, reported on Saturday that voter turnout in Reykjavik was stronger than for the nation's 2024 parliamentary elections as of 11am local time, with just over 8% having voted compared to 5% at the same time in the 2024 voting.