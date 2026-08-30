Nepal-Tibet floods death toll hit 750, over 3,000 missing

GYIRONG, KATHMANDU, 30th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The death toll in Nepal and Tibet from last week's catastrophic floods hit 750 on Sunday with 3,044 missing, authorities said, while rescuers moved ​to higher ground as rain swelled river levels.

Deaths in Nepal have risen to 734, with 2,498 missing and 7,514 rescued, the nation's disaster authority said. In China, 16 ​people had died in Gyirong County as of Saturday evening and 546 were missing, officials in Tibet told a press conference.

Among the 261 foreign nationals from 23 countries missing on the Tibetan side were 104 from Nepal, 49 from neighbouring India, as well as 33 Latvians, 18 Americans and 15 Britons, they said in China's first breakdown by ​nationality.

Beijing and Kathmandu are working together to identify missing citizens and foreign nationals, as well as strengthening cooperation in disaster prevention and mitigation, and ​climate-change response, CCTV said.