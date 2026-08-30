Al Tayer reviews pioneering projects at DEWA’s Distribution Power complex in Al Ruwayyah

DUBAI, 30th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), toured the Distribution Power division’s complex in Al Ruwayyah to review a range of innovative projects and initiatives enhancing the reliability, efficiency and sustainability of Dubai’s electricity distribution network. Al Tayer was accompanied by Rashid Bin Humaidan, Executive Vice President of Distribution Power, and senior DEWA staff.

The tour showcased a wide spectrum of cutting-edge technologies and solutions reshaping Distribution Power’s operations, ranging from artificial intelligence-powered asset management and accredited laboratory services to groundbreaking inspection techniques. Together, these initiatives underscore DEWA’s commitment to operational excellence and reinforce its position as a global leader in smart grid innovation.

Al Tayer emphasised that DEWA’s continuous investment in research and development, coupled with a deep commitment to fostering creativity among employees, has resulted in pioneering solutions that significantly enhance the resilience of Dubai’s power network. He noted that these innovations embody a proactive approach to critical asset management by leveraging Big Data and advanced analytics to support strategic decision-making while improving both maintenance protocols and overall operational efficiency.

Among the key projects reviewed was the Asset Health Centre, which uses real-time data on asset condition, risk and maintenance requirements to support faster and more informed decision-making. The centre enables risk-based maintenance planning, optimises replacement timing and reduces asset-related risks.

Al Tayer was briefed on DEWA’s Distribution Automation programme that strengthens network reliability through RF-Mesh technology, which enables remote monitoring and control from Distribution Control Centres, supporting DEWA’s Smart Grid and enhances the reliability of services.

He also inspected DEWA’s accredited laboratories, which continue to deliver significant technical and financial benefits. These include the ISO/IEC 17025:2017-accredited Cable Lab, which supports root-cause analysis, quality assurance, lifecycle management and external cable testing, while generating significant revenue and savings. Al Tayer also visited the Energy Meter Testing Lab, which conducts accredited testing of energy meters and current transformers and has generated significant revenue.

DEWA is the first utility worldwide to use X-ray inspection to examine capacitor bank circuit breakers without affecting their functionality or causing damage, helping to detect internal defects at an early stage and minimise service interruptions.

The visit concluded with a review of the Mobile Training Unit, which delivers safety and operational training directly to field teams. Between 2021 and 2025, the unit trained more than 9,200 employees.