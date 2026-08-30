Zayed Authority for People of Determination welcomes 2,121 students as 2026/2027 academic year begins

ABU DHABI, 30th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Zayed Authority for People of Determination welcomes its students as the new 2026/2027 academic year begins across its various care and rehabilitation centres throughout the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

A total of 2,121 students with different types of disabilities are enrolled within an integrated system encompassing education, rehabilitation, care and vocational training.

In the Abu Dhabi region, the Authority’s network includes the Abu Dhabi Centre for Care and Rehabilitation, the Abu Dhabi Autism Centre, and the Agricultural and Vocational Rehabilitation Department for individuals aged over 16. In the Al Ain region, the network comprises the Al Ain, Al Quaa and Al Wagan Care and Rehabilitation Centers, the Al Ain Autism Centre, and the Agricultural and Vocational Rehabilitation Department for individuals aged over 16. In the Al Dhafra region, the network includes the Care and Rehabilitation Centers in Al Sila, Ghayathi, Al Mirfa, Delma and Madinat Zayed.

The Authority has completed its preparations for the new academic year by finalising maintenance and development works and equipping educational and rehabilitation facilities and environments to meet students’ needs. It has also ensured the availability of specialized and qualified professionals to provide integrated services in special education, rehabilitation, therapy and vocational training.

Under the supervision and follow-up of H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Authority, the new phase at the Zayed Authority for People of Determination continues to advance the education and rehabilitation system through the introduction of modern curricula, artificial intelligence solutions and assistive technologies. Individualized plans and programmers are also being implemented to address the needs and capabilities of each student.

This integrated system aims to enhance students’ skills and independence, develop their educational, life and vocational capabilities, and prepare them for greater integration and active participation in society, in line with leading global practices and trends in the field of People of Determination.

The Authority affirmed that the ongoing development of services for People of Determination is underpinned by the continuous support of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the continued follow-up of H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, strengthening the Emirate’s efforts to build an advanced and sustainable system for empowering People of Determination.

Abdullah Abdul Al Humaidan, Secretary-General of Zayed Authority for People of Determination, said, “The beginning of the new academic year represents another milestone in the ongoing development of the education and rehabilitation system for People of Determination. We continue to work towards providing advanced educational and rehabilitation environments that invest in each student’s capabilities and address their individual needs, while leveraging the latest curricula, technologies and artificial intelligence to enhance their skills and independence.”

Throughout the 2026/2027 academic year, the Authority looks forward to further developing its educational, rehabilitation and vocational programmers and expanding the use of assistive technologies and artificial intelligence. These efforts will enhance the quality of services, support the Authority’s objectives of empowering People of Determination and improving their quality of life, while strengthening their independence and community participation.