218,000 students enrolled in UAE universities: Minister

DUBAI, 30th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Dr. Abdulrahman Al Awar, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation and Acting Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, stated that the UAE's higher education system continues its qualitative growth, with total university enrolment reaching 218,241 students. Furthermore, 64,859 new students enrolled during the past academic year, marking the highest registration rate in five years.

In an address to students, academic staff, and administrative personnel on the start of the 2026–2027 academic year, Al Awar stated that higher education extends beyond gaining knowledge and qualifications to building capabilities, refining skills, and instilling values of responsibility, ambition, and national belonging to enable students to contribute effectively to national development.

He noted that universities graduated 31,061 students during the 2024–2025 academic year. The higher education ecosystem now encompasses 103 institutions offering approximately 2,500 academic programmes, supported by 10,633 faculty members.

The minister emphasised the importance of keeping pace with transformations driven by technology, artificial intelligence, and the digital economy, while translating knowledge into practical skills that meet labour market requirements.

He explained that the ministry continues to support technical and vocational education, research, and innovation, alongside empowering 2,900 students of determination within inclusive educational environments. He stressed the vital role of families and educational institutions in preparing future generations to lead national development and enhance the UAE's global competitiveness.