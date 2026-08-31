Falcon sold for AED1.1 million at ADIHEX

ABU DHABI, 31st August, 2026 (WAM) -- The sixth round of auctions at the 2026 Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX) witnessed intense bidding as a 'Gyr Pure Ultra White' falcon chick sold for AED1.1 million (approximately $300,000) Sunday at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi amidst a large audience.

Bred by Mark Mogulitch from the United States, the falcon entered the competition weighing 1,460 grams with a length of 18.5 inches and a width of 18.5 inches.

Today's round attracted a broad segment of visitors, specialists, falcon enthusiasts, falcon farm owners, breeders, and experts from around the world, owing to the exhibition's leading standing in auctions driven by strict standards applied to all participating falcons. These standards include evaluating bloodline origin and purity, physical strength, aesthetic traits such as colour, feather length and symmetry, as well as the falcons' achievements in beauty pageants and hunting competitions.