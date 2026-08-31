Al Ain hosts International Junior Volleyball Championship with six Gulf teams participating

AL AIN, 31st August, 2026 (WAM) --Al Ain is hosting the International Junior Volleyball Championship from August 30 to September 4 at the Khalifa bin Zayed Sports Hall.

Organised by Al Ain Club, the tournament is held under the patronage of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, with support from the Abu Dhabi Sports Council and in cooperation with the UAE Volleyball Federation.

The organising committee confirmed the participation of six local and GCC clubs: UAE’s Al Ain, Kuwait’s Al Qadsia and Burgan, Qatar’s Al Rayyan and Al Arabi, and Bahrain’s Al Nasr.

Three matches will be held on August 31 between Al Ain and Qatari Al Arabi, Bahraini Al Nasr and Qatari Al Rayyan, while the third match will feature a Kuwaiti encounter between Al Qadsia and Burgan.

The Organising Committee confirmed that all logistical, technical, and operational arrangements are complete, including venue readiness, team delegations, refereeing, media coverage, and spectator facilities.

Organisers noted that hosting the championship enhances Al Ain’s standing as a premier sporting hub while boosting sports tourism and attracting regional talent.

The event is held with the support of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi and the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, aligning with broader efforts to elevate Abu Dhabi and Al Ain as global sports destinations while fostering youth development.

While the UAE Volleyball Federation oversees technical execution, Al Ain Club manages overall operations and hosting duties.

To elevate engagement, cash prizes will be awarded to the top three teams, alongside spectator draws and entertainment activities throughout the event.

Awad Saleh Al Mansouri, Assistant Secretary of the UAE Volleyball Federation and Chairman of the Appeals Committee, stated that the championship highlights Al Ain Club’s commitment to building a strong pipeline of talent for national teams.

He added that beyond competitive play, the tournament fosters regional camaraderie, offering young athletes valuable competitive experience. Al Mansouri also commended DCT Abu Dhabi and the Abu Dhabi Sports Council for their continued support.