UAE to host major international events, conferences in September

ABU DHABI, 31st August, 2026 (WAM) -- As September 2026 unfolds, the UAE reinforces its standing as an international catalyst for economic and cultural progress by hosting a formidable slate of global summits, expos, and trade forums.

The lineup brings together world leaders, investors, and pioneers across energy, technology, media, trade, and education, showcasing the nation's operational excellence and high-capacity infrastructure.

Abu Dhabi will host the 35th Abu Dhabi International Book Fair from 13th to 18th September at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC). Organised by the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre under the theme “Turn the Page, Read the World”, the fair will feature exhibitors from 95 countries and around 1,500 events, reflecting its standing as a global platform for culture, knowledge and the creative industries.

On 15th and 16th September, Abu Dhabi will host Schneider Electric’s Innovation Summit Middle East & Africa at ADNEC under the theme “Advancing Energy Tech to Power Intelligence”. The summit will bring together global leaders, government officials, and energy and technology experts to discuss the future of energy systems and digital transformation.

Education Interface will organise the 12th edition of its annual exhibition on 22nd and 23rd September at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi under the theme “Education and the Family”. More than 600 universities and educational institutions from the UAE and abroad will participate, providing students and parents with opportunities to explore academic programmes, scholarships, future specialisations and career pathways.

Al Ain will host the inaugural Al Ain Future Business Forum on 28th and 29th September at ADNEC Centre Al Ain. Organised by the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development under the theme “Invest, Develop, Thrive”, the forum will address investment, economic growth, talent development, research and development, higher education, agricultural technology, advanced manufacturing, smart transportation, renewable energy and sustainable tourism.

Meanwhile, the 23rd Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX) will continue at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi until 6th September. The exhibition features 15 sectors, more than 40 cultural and entertainment activities, and eight falcon auctions, bringing together Emirati heritage and innovation across falconry, equestrianism, hunting, camping, and land and marine tourism.

Dubai will also host a packed programme of specialised international exhibitions and conferences throughout September, reflecting the diversity of sectors attracted to the emirate and its ability to bring together investors, experts and decision-makers from around the world.

Middle East Energy 2026 will take place at Dubai World Trade Centre from 1st to 3rd September, with more than 1,900 exhibitors from over 150 countries showcasing the latest products and solutions across the energy and electrical infrastructure sectors. The event will also feature five expert-led conferences.

From 7th to 9th September, Dubai will host the International Property Show (IPS 2026) and AIM Congress at Dubai World Trade Centre. IPS will bring together investors, developers, government entities and financial institutions to showcase real estate projects and investment opportunities, while AIM Congress will convene investors, decision-makers and experts to discuss sustainable investment, economic diversification, digital transformation and international partnerships.

Dubai will host the 25th Dubai World Dermatology and Laser Conference & Exhibition (Dubai Derma) from 8th to 10th September at Dubai World Trade Centre, bringing together specialists and companies operating in dermatology, aesthetics, laser technologies and healthcare through a specialised scientific and training programme.

The Arab Media Summit 2026 will take place in Dubai from 15th to 17th September. The event will feature eight specialised forums and bring together more than 200 media figures from outside the UAE and around 10,000 media professionals and industry stakeholders from the UAE and across the Arab world.

From 16th to 18th September, Dubai Exhibition Centre at Expo City Dubai will host GISEC GLOBAL 2026. The cybersecurity event will bring together government entities, companies, information security leaders and experts to discuss cyber threats and the future of digital security, alongside solutions spanning infrastructure protection, cloud security and artificial intelligence.

Sharjah, meanwhile, will host the fifth Sharjah Booksellers Conference on 19th and 20th September at Expo Centre Sharjah. Hundreds of distributors, booksellers and e-commerce platforms from 98 countries will participate in discussions on the global book distribution landscape, supply-chain development, stronger partnerships between distributors and publishers, and the evolving digital landscape.