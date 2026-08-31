Jordan intercepts eight missiles in airspace

AMMAN, 31st August, 2026 (WAM) -- The Jordanian Armed Forces announced that its air defence systems intercepted eight missiles that entered the Kingdom's airspace early Monday.

The Jordan News Agency (Petra) quoted the official spokesperson for the Jordanian Armed Forces as saying that air defence systems responded to the incursions and successfully destroyed the missiles before they could pose any threat to citizens or property.

The spokesperson said the interceptions were carried out based on precise operational assessments and as part of the armed forces' national responsibility to protect the Kingdom's airspace and ensure the safety of its citizens, in accordance with the approved rules of engagement.

He added that the Jordanian Armed Forces, across their various formations, continue to perform their duties with the highest levels of readiness and professionalism and will take all necessary measures to protect the country, safeguard its sovereignty, and maintain its security and stability.