Abdullah bin Zayed congratulates students, families, teachers on start of new academic year

ABU DHABI, 31st August, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Chairman of the Education, Human Resources and Community Development Council, has congratulated students and education professionals today on the start of the new academic year.

In a message marking the occasion, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah said, “We congratulate our students, their families, teachers, and everyone across our education sector on the start of the new academic year, and wish them a year filled with learning, success, and achievement.”

“In the UAE, education is a holistic journey of human development. It extends beyond academic achievement to developing life and future skills, strengthening national identity and Emirati values, and fostering a sense of responsibility towards family, community, and country. Throughout this journey, families and schools remain essential partners, while teachers play a fundamental role in educating, guiding, and inspiring our students,” H.H. Sheikh Abdullah added.

He continued, “We encourage our students to embrace every opportunity to learn and grow, to use knowledge and emerging technologies consciously and responsibly, and to think about their future pathways in ways that fulfil their aspirations and contribute to their country.”

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah concluded, “We renew our confidence in our students and everyone across our education sector, and in their ability to carry forward our journey of achievement, drawing on the determination, courage, unity, and ambition our nation has demonstrated. Together, we will nurture confident and ambitious generations, proud of their identity and values, and ready to contribute meaningfully to the UAE’s continued progress and future.”

For her part, H.H. Sheikha Mariam bint Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice Chair of Education, Human Resources and Community Development Council, said on the same occasion, “As a new academic year begins, we wish our students a year filled with learning, growth and success. We hope they find supportive environments that enable them to discover their strengths, build their confidence, and foster a sense of belonging, security and curiosity.”

“Every student has their own aspirations, path and potential. Our responsibility is to provide opportunities for them to develop these in an environment that strengthens their identity and values, helps shape their character, and prepares them for the future with confidence. We aspire for our students to grow with a strong sense of responsibility and initiative that inspires them to contribute to their communities and their nation,” H.H. Sheikha Mariam added.

She continued, “Education is a shared responsibility that brings together students, families, schools and the wider community. Through this collective effort, and through the support, guidance and care provided by parents and teachers, we create opportunities for our children and young people to learn, grow and realise their aspirations.”

H.H. Sheikha Mariam concluded, “We wish everyone a successful and rewarding academic year, one that opens new horizons for our students and strengthens their contribution to building a cohesive and thriving society.”

Hajer Ahmed Al Thehli, Secretary-General of the Council, said, “Every new academic year is a new beginning, an opportunity for students to learn and discover, develop their skills, broaden their ambitions, and take confident steps towards their future.”

She added, “Education extends far beyond what students learn in the classroom. It is also about the values, skills and experiences that shape who they become, strengthen their sense of identity, and give them the confidence to discover their potential and pursue their ambitions. The true value of education lies in a student’s ability to question, think, continue learning and adapt as the world around them changes, and to use what they learn to make a difference for their families, communities and country.”

Al Thehli concluded, “We wish all students, teachers and families a rewarding new academic year, filled with learning, growth and achievement, and the beginning of new ambitions and opportunities.”