At least eight die, 18 missing after ferry capsizes off North Cyprus

NICOSIA, 31st August, 2026 (WAM) -- At least eight people died and 18 were missing ‌after a ferry carrying around 270 passengers and crew capsized off North Cyprus on Sunday, leaving survivors clinging to its overturned hull.

The privately owned ferry left the port of Kyrenia at 12:30 pm local time and immediately started taking on water for an unknown reason, authorities said. It was heading for the Turkish port of Tasucu in the eastern ​Mediterranean.

Survivors reported the ferry moving erratically, with its last hard impact with the water's surface breaking the bow of the two-hulled vessel, ​allowing water to seep in. The boat was carrying 267 people, including a crew of eight, while 241 people ⁠were rescued.

The disaster occurred just off the coast of Kyrenia, a popular holiday resort for both locals and tourists.