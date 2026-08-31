Austria records 646 heat-related deaths in June, July

VIENNA, 31st August, 2026 (WAM) -- Austria recorded 646 heat-related deaths in June and July, according to the Austrian Agency for Health and Food Safety (AGES).

The figure was the highest ever recorded for the two-month period, surpassing the previous high of 570 deaths in June and July 2024. The figures are calculated using a statistical model that analyses excess mortality.

Austria, like much of Europe, has experienced record-breaking temperatures and drought this summer. In early August, a new temperature record of 41.2 degrees Celsius was set in Bad Deutsch-Altenburg in eastern Austria, surpassing the previous record of 41 degrees Celsius registered in Vienna just one day earlier.