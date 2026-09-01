Bahrain strongly condemns Iranian attack on UAE

MANAMA, 1st September, 2026 (WAM) -- The Kingdom of Bahrain has strongly condemned and denounced Iran's hostile attack on the UAE using a drone on Monday, describing it as a flagrant violation of the UAE's sovereignty and a dangerous escalation threatening regional security and stability.

Bahrain said the attack contravenes international law, the Charter of the United Nations, UN Security Council Resolution 2817 (2026), and the principles of good-neighbourliness.

In a statement, Bahrain's Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed the Kingdom's full solidarity with the UAE and its complete support for all measures taken by the country to safeguard its security, sovereignty and territorial integrity, and to protect its citizens and residents.

The Ministry renewed Bahrain's call on the UN Security Council to fulfil its responsibilities and take urgent and decisive measures to compel Iran to comply with international law and the UN Charter, cease its hostile actions threatening regional security and stability, and respect freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz and other vital waterways in a way that would contribute to de-escalating tensions and preserving regional security and stability