Inpex showcases Japanese-Emirati falconry ties at ADIHEX 2026

ABU DHABI, 1st September, 2026 (WAM) -- Japan Oil Development Co., Ltd. (Inpex) highlighted the cultural parallels in falconry and raptor conservation between Japan and the United Arab Emirates during its participation at the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX 2026).

Masato Kamiya, Country Chair Abu Dhabi, Managing Director of Inpex, told the Emirates News Agency (WAM) that the event serves as a platform to deepen ties by celebrating shared values, noting ongoing collaborations with local entities such as the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD) and the Emirates Falconers' Club.

The company's pavilion features traditional Japanese crafts, including samurai katana swords, armour, falconry gloves, and traditional tea, alongside cultural performances.