Over 900 dead, 4,200 missing as Nepal floods spur massive UN-led relief effort

NEW YORK, 1st September, 2026 (WAM) -- More than 20,000 search-and-rescue personnel have deployed to flood-impacted areas across Nepal following torrential rains that devastated 15 municipalities and two disaster zones, according to UN Spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric.

Nepali authorities have recorded 903 fatalities, over 267 injuries, and more than 4,200 missing persons, while emergency teams have successfully rescued over 10,000 individuals, including 252 foreign nationals.

Humanitarian relief operations are accelerating despite severe access constraints, particularly along key transport routes like the Prithvi Highway, as teams work to restore basic services in Rasuwa, the hardest-hit district.

OCHA and its partners have established a primary coordination hub in Nuwakot, deploying 11 emergency medical teams, delivering psychological first aid to roughly 400 residents, and distributing more than 3,200 dignity kits to vulnerable women and girls.

To counter acute food insecurity, WFP dispatched 80 metric tonnes of food assistance to sustain 9,200 people for 15 days, while UNICEF delivered ready-to-use therapeutic food targeting 500 children suffering from severe acute malnutrition.

The UN estimates that approximately 65,000 people require immediate water, sanitation, and hygiene support, while over 22,000 children need critical protection services, including 2,600 infants at risk of severe wasting.

Supplemental nutrition is urgently required for 10,500 pregnant and breastfeeding mothers, and more than 10,000 school-aged children need psychosocial care, with authorities tracking 107 children separated from their families. Infrastructure losses include 19 damaged schools—nine completely destroyed—with eight facilities currently serving as emergency shelters for displaced residents.