Wall Street falls as Dow drops 380 points

NEW YORK, 1st September, 2026 (WAM) -- US equities ended lower on Monday following a spike in crude oil prices driven by military strikes between the United States and Iran.

The surge in energy costs reignited inflation fears and boosted expectations of a potential Federal Reserve interest rate hike in September, weighing on overall market sentiment.

The S&P 500 fell 0.36 %, losing 27.39 points to finish at 7,684.37, while the Nasdaq Composite slipped 0.16 % to 26,360.91. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 380.22 points, or 0.71 %, to 53,179.77.