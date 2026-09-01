Crude oil prices rise as Brent surpasses $91 amid Middle East tensions

SINGAPORE, 1st September, 2026 (WAM) -- Global crude benchmarks extended their upward momentum on Tuesday, supported by escalating geopolitical friction in the Middle East that fueled supply disruption anxieties across key energy corridors.

Brent crude futures gained 56 cents, or 0.6 %, reaching $91.05 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) rose 83 cents, or 1 %, to hit $86.59. Both benchmarks surged in the previous session—with Brent settling 2.7 % higher and WTI jumping 2.8 %—marking their highest valuations since late August.