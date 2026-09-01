UAE leaders congratulate President of Slovakia on National Day

ABU DHABI, 1st September, 2026 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a congratulatory message to President Peter Pellegrini of Slovakia on the occasion of his country's National Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, dispatched similar messages to President Pellegrini and to Prime Minister Robert Fico.