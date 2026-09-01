Zayed bin Hamad Al Nahyan, Mauritania's National Security Director-General discuss anti-drug cooperation

ABU DHABI, 1st September, 2026 (WAM) -- Sheikh Zayed bin Hamad bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, Chairman of the National Drug Enforcement Authority, has received Mohamed Lahritani, Director-General of Mauritanian National Security, and his accompanying delegation to discuss strengthening security cooperation and coordination in combating drug and psychotropic substance crimes.

The meeting reviewed cooperation in monitoring and combating drug trafficking and distribution networks and ways to enhance preparedness to tackle cross-border crime.

Discussions focused on the rapidly evolving methods used by organised criminal networks to manufacture, smuggle and distribute narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances, highlighting the need to continuously develop technical and operational capabilities, leverage modern technologies and intensify the exchange of information on crime patterns and criminal networks.

Sheikh Zayed stressed the authority's commitment to strengthening international cooperation and coordinating security efforts to combat illicit trafficking in narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances, particularly as smuggling and distribution methods continue to evolve and criminal activities expand.

He said such cooperation forms part of broader efforts to protect communities from the threat of drugs.

Lahritani highlighted the importance of exchanging expertise and strengthening regional and international partnerships to combat drug-related crimes and mitigate their risks.

He also stressed the need to further develop cooperation between the relevant institutions in both countries to combat organised crime.