Spain records nearly 2,150 heat-related deaths in August

MADRID, 2nd September, 2026 (WAM) -- Almost 2,150 people are thought to have died from heat-related causes in Spain in August, official data showed ​on Tuesday, after record-breaking heatwaves engulfed Western Europe during ‌the summer, Reuters reported.

This is the second highest figure recorded in August since data collection began in 2015.

Spain's State Meteorological Agency (AEMET) said an ​episode of unusually hot weather for early September ​would ⁠set in from Thursday and likely persist into the weekend, with temperatures climbing well above seasonal norms.