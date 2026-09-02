UAE Pro League announces Best Monthly Awards nominees for August

ABU DHABI, 2nd September, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE Pro League has announced the nominees for the Best Monthly Awards for August 2026 in the Best Player, Best Goalkeeper and Best Coach categories, following the opening three matchweeks of the 2026-27 ADNOC Pro League season.

The Best Player award features six nominees, led by Al Ain’s Argentine midfielder Matias Palacios, alongside Bani Yas’ Youssoufou Niakate, Shabab Al Ahli’s Guilherme Da Silva (Bala), Al Wasl’s Nicolas Gimenez, United’s Willy Semedo and Al Jazira’s Milson.

Three players are in contention for the Best Goalkeeper award: Shabab Al Ahli’s Hamad Almeqbaali, Al Jazira’s Ersin Destanoglu and Al Ain’s Khalid Eisa.

The Best Coach award will be contested by four coaches: Al Ain head coach Vladimir Ivić, Shabab Al Ahli’s André Jardine, Al Jazira’s Cosmin Olăroiu and United’s Andrea Pirlo.

Fan voting opens at 9:00 pm on Tuesday, September 1, through the UAE Pro League’s official website and smartphone app, and will remain open for 24 hours.

The winners will be announced after voting closes through the UAE Pro League’s official social media accounts.