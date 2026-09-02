Ducab to showcase next-generation solutions for region’s AI, energy infrastructure at MEE 2026

DUBAI, 2nd September, 2026 (WAM) -- Ducab Metals Business (DMB), a leading global provider of high-quality copper and aluminium solutions and a subsidiary of Ducab, is showcasing its advanced conductor solutions at the 50th edition of Middle East Energy (MEE) 2026, taking place from September 1-3 at the Dubai World Trade Centre. As a provider of advanced overhead conductor technologies, DMB is helping utilities enhance transmission efficiency, increase grid capacity and support the transition towards cleaner energy.

As energy systems globally adapt to growing power transmission demands and increasing shares of renewable power, grid constraints and network bottlenecks are increasingly leading to renewable energy curtailment worldwide. This places modern transmission infrastructure at the centre of the global energy transition and net-zero agenda.

Addressing these challenges, DMB is expanding its portfolio of High Temperature Low Sag (HTLS) conductor solutions. These advanced technologies can enable utilities to increase transmission capacity within existing corridors while improving transmission efficiency. Among its key technology developments, DMB’s advanced conductor solutions can deliver up to a 14% reduction in energy transmission losses compared with conventional conductor solutions, supporting improved network performance and more efficient use of generated electricity.

The development of these solutions aligns with the UAE’s broader focus on expanding energy infrastructure, improving energy efficiency and increasing the integration of clean energy into the power system. Under the UAE Energy Strategy 2050, the nation is investing between AED 150 billion and AED 200 billion by 2030 to meet expanding energy demand while increasing clean-energy capacity and improving overall energy efficiency.

By supplying advanced conductor solutions, DMB is helping make electricity infrastructure more efficient, resilient and sustainable, while extending these industrial capabilities to key international markets facing similar challenges around grid expansion, transmission efficiency and the integration of cleaner energy.

Mohamed Al Ahmedi, CEO of Ducab Metals Business, said: “As the global energy landscape continues to evolve, modernising transmission infrastructure has become increasingly important to meeting growing power demand and supporting the integration of cleaner energy.

At Ducab Metals Business, we are evolving beyond traditional conductor manufacturing towards high-performance solutions that address the growing requirements for grid capacity and transmission efficiency. Through technologies such as HTLS conductors, we are helping utilities develop more efficient, resilient and future-ready energy networks across the region and international markets.”