ubai Culture launches open call for participation in Arabic Typography Programme

DUBAI, 2nd September, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Culture has launched an open call for participation in the Arabic Typography Programme, organised in partnership with Visual Synonyms. The programme aims to open new creative horizons for talented practitioners in contemporary design, enabling them to explore the artistic potential of Arabic letterforms and reinterpret them through an educational experience that combines academic knowledge with practical application.

Led by Dr Antoine Abi Aad, Associate Professor at the College of Arts and Creative Enterprises at Zayed University, the programme is aimed at working professionals with between three and ten years of experience, a solid working knowledge of Adobe Illustrator, and an ambition to advance their practice in Arabic typography.

Applications will be open from 31 August to 20 September, and a committee comprising experts and artists will review them and select participants who meet the programme’s requirements. Applicants are required to submit their resumes with their applications, along with a creative portfolio of their key artworks and completed design projects. They must also commit to attending all programme sessions, which will take place for one month starting mid-October.

The programme will feature a series of specialised masterclasses, mentorship sessions, interactive workshops and practical assignments, delivered either over two consecutive weeks or across five weekends.

Participants will embark on a process of research and experimentation that begins with analysing the visual language of Japanese identity marks and culminates in the creation of contemporary typographic works rooted in Arabic letterforms and reimagined through modern design approaches.